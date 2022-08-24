Exhausted daily data limit? Reliance Jio plans that offer extra data benefits over the existing pack

Reliance Jio offers several 4G data vouchers with the same validity as the active base plan. The 4G data-only plans give users some extra data in case they exhaust their daily data limit. However, these plans come with the validity same as the user's active base plans. So, if the prepaid plan expires, the data add-on plan will also end.

Now, if you have exhausted your daily data limit and need that extra GB of data to stream all night or play games, then these plans will come in handy. The Jio 4G data vouchers will be active once the users exhaust the daily data limit and the data of the next day is renewed. Here is the full list of 4G data vouchers offered by Jio.

Jio 4G data voucher plans: Full list

Jio Rs 15 4G Voucher: This 4G data voucher from Reliance Jio is currently the most affordable plan. Users get an additional 1GB of data with the recharge of this voucher.

Jio Rs 25 4G Voucher: This plan offers 2GB of data with the same validity as the base active prepaid plan of the user.

Jio Rs 61 4G Voucher: Jio offers 6GB of data at high speed with this plan with the same active validity as the base plan.

Jio Rs 121 4G Voucher: This is the most expensive 4G data voucher offered by Reliance Jio. The plan provides 12GB of high-speed data with active validity same as the base prepaid plan.

Users can recharge with the 4G data voucher through the quick recharge option, UPI or by logging into - MyJio app or www.jio.com.

Notably, the 4G data vouchers only offer a boost to the FUP data with the validity of the existing base plan. There are no added benefits to these vouchers. Also, after exhausting the data as per the select 4G voucher, users will get unlimited data at 64 Kbps speed.

