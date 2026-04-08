Exotel acqui-hires Dubverse to boost AI-led customer experience play

Cloud communications platform Exotel has acqui-hired the core team of voice AI startup Dubverse, including its co-founders Anuja Dhawan and Varshul Gupta, as it sharpens its focus on artificial intelligence (AI)-led customer experience solutions.

The Bengaluru-based company said Dhawan will lead its Conversation Quality Analytics (CQA) solution, while Gupta will head AI initiatives. The move is part of Exotel’s broader strategy to deepen its AI stack and build an AI-first customer engagement platform.

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“Most enterprises are flying blind on 90% of their customer conversations. CQA fixes that. Every conversation, evaluated in real time, against the enterprise's own standards,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, founder and CEO of Exotel.

He added that the Dubverse team brings deep technical expertise that is hard to build incrementally. “The Dubverse team built voice and language AI models from scratch and shipped them in production. That kind of depth doesn't come one hire at a time. It comes as a team.”

The acqui-hire comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly investing in AI-driven automation across customer engagement, including areas such as intent detection, sentiment analysis and conversational intelligence.

Dhawan said the current gap in how enterprises evaluate customer interactions presents a large opportunity for AI-led transformation. “Most enterprises today review only a small fraction of their customer conversations, leaving critical insights around quality, compliance, and revenue untapped,” she said.

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“At Exotel, with CQA, we are changing that by enabling real-time, full-scale visibility across every interaction, helping organisations move from manual evaluation to continuous, AI-driven decision-making,” she added.

Gupta highlighted the complexity of building voice AI systems for India, pointing to linguistic diversity and real-world deployment challenges. “Building AI for India is fundamentally different. You have to account for linguistic diversity, code-switching, accent variation, cultural context, and the fact that these systems need to work reliably at scale,” he said.

