Expect in 2022: Death of Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras as mirrorless shooters take over

We have all seen this coming. Not the third wave of Covid. I mean we saw that coming as well but, here I am talking about the death of DSLR cameras. It's been a few years since we are hearing that DSLRs are dying and that they will be replaced by mirrorless cameras. The past year was probably the first time when the camera makers faced this reality and were forced to make a choice. A decision will only get more difficult in 2022.

Sony has always bet big on mirrorless cameras. Traditional players like Canon and Nikon also introduced mirrorless cameras but, continued launching DLSRs side by side. It's clear that strategy doesn't work anymore, and these camera makers will have channelise their energy on one category.

I still remember the time when DSLRs were part of 'beginners photography kit'. Almost everyone with a DSLR was considered a Pro. But obviously, professionals saw more value in mirrorless cameras. They offer advantages in size, simplicity, quietness, shutter speed and autofocus.

Credit where due. These benefits are not just limited to paper. Mirrorless cameras have improved photography and are the first choice most professionals in current times.

Benefits of going mirrorless

One big advantage of mirrorless cameras is that they are more compact than DSLRs. This means they are easier to carry and handle. The lack of pentaprism, a mirror, and an optical viewfinder, has also allowed mirrorless cameras to shed some weight. They are comparatively lightweight. This comes with a few exceptions though.

While the entry level bodies are more compact, the professionals cameras can be bigger and bulkier. That kind of signifies quality too.

The other benefit of mirrorless cameras is are electronic viewfinders (EVFs). They place a tiny screen inside the viewfinder to produce an image similar to that of the rear LCD screen. It gives mirrorless cameras a boosted exposure live view and in turn allows photographers to compose better shots in dark than a DSLR.

Mirrorless cameras also solved the stabilisation problem to some extent. DSRLs have also been dependent on rigs and other equipment to achieve stabilisation but, most mirrorless cameras come with in-body image stabilization (IBIS). This doesn't completely solve the problem but, gives a option to beginners who don't want to spend much on other accessories.

Lastly, it's only a matter of time before DSLR bodies, lenses, and other accessories are discontinued. Most manufacturers have already stopped spending on them. So, it only makes sense to invest in a superior and more futuristic tech.

Sony leads the way

Sony was the first major camera maker to completely focus on mirrorless cameras. It got the early mover advantage too and now, has phased out its DSLR camera models. Sony's success pushed rivals Nikon and Canon into the mirrorless game with Nikon launching the Z6 and Z7 while Canon introducing the R5 and R6 models.

It's clear that mirrorless is the future. Only recently, Canon announced that it will stop making DSLR cameras. The company has confirmed that the Canon 1D X Mark III is its last flagship DSLR camera. Canon has said that it wants to shift its focus towards mirrorless DSLR cameras therefore it would not produce flagship DSLR cameras anymore.

Even now Canon maintains that it will still make some entry-level DLSRs but, the question is - for how long? Canon and Nikon are yet to go as far as Sony. They will have to eventually though.

The mirrorless tech is evolving, there are more options in the market than before and it won't be a surprise if more players exit the DSLR market in 2022.