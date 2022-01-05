Expect in 2022: More powerful Mac computers powered by M2 chipset, a redesigned Mac Pro

This year, Apple is expected to launch a wide range of products. We could see a refreshed version of MacBook Air that would be powered by Apple's M2 chip. Apple is also speculated to bring new Mac Pros, which didn't happen last year as the Cupertino giant just upgraded its high-end MacBook Pro models with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and a display notch design. An entry-level MacBook Pro is also expected to see the light of the day in 2022. Here's everything we expect to see in 2022.

Redesigned MacBook Air in 2022?

Bloomberg's reporter Mark Gurman has suggested that Apple's existing MacBook Air will get a major redesign in its history. It is said to offer a new bold look and take design cues from MacBook Pro and iMacs. Apple could launch in different colour ranges to make it stand out in the market, similar to the 24-inch iMacs that are available in the market. So, one can expect it in blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange, and purple colours.

It is also expected to boast a thinner and lighter design with minimal bezels. The redesigned model is widely expected to have Apple's next-generation "M2" chip, which is already in production and should be ready as early as July, as per reports. While this chip will not have the same prowess as Apple's high-end M1 Pro and M1 Max chips found in the MacBook Pro models, it will be more powerful than M1, which is built on a 5nm process.

The upcoming M2 chip is said to feature the same 8-core CPU as the M1, but one will get better speed and efficiency improvements as this could be based on a 4nm smaller node. It is expected to get additional GPU cores (9 and 10-core GPU), up from the 7 and 8-core GPU options available in the M1 chip.

While not much is known about the 2022 MacBook Air, the leaks and rumours do hint that the device will get a mini-LED display, which Apple introduced with MacBook Pro. It is also not clear if the machine will have a notched like the MacBook Pro, but it is speculated that the device will get MagSafe charging support.

Entry-level MacBook Pro and iMac Pro on the way?

Apart from this, Gurman suggested that four more Macs are in the pipeline. One of them is a new version of the entry-level MacBook Pro. However, this one too will have the same M2 chip under the hood. The details about this new machine are scarce right now, but it would be interesting to see how Apple will position the entry-level MacBook Pro model between the upcoming M2 MacBook Air and the current high-end MacBook Pro.

It is unknown whether aspects like the Touch Bar will remain as this is something that Apple removed from its latest top-notch MacBook Pro models. While there are speculations that Apple could skip launching this Pro version and instead unveil a high-end version of MacBook Air, Gurman says that the Pro variant could be on its way.

As far as iMac Pro is concerned, the 2022 model could come with a larger 27-inch mini-LED display. It is expected to come with support 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates, and use M1 Pro as well as M1 Max chips. These are found on the top-end MacBook Pro models and will likely appeal to professionals and creatives due to their powerful prowess.

The M1 Pro features up to 16 graphics cores, while the M1 Max features up to 32 graphics cores. The iMac Pro is rumoured to make its debut in March this year.

Apple Mac Mini, Mac Pro

Unlike these, the 2022 Apple's Mac Pro models could be launched with Apple Silicon chips instead of Intel. The company is reportedly working on two models and one of them with a smaller form factor could use high-end Apple silicon chips with up to 40 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores. However, the larger variant is said to retain Intel chips for heavy-duty work. Apple could use Intel's Ice Lake SP chips.

The Information reported that it could draw power from the M1 Max chip and Apple would bolt two M1 Max dies onto one SoC to offer more computing cores. While the exact launch timeline is unknown, it is being rumoured that this will arrive in 2022.

One can expect the next version of the Mac mini to arrive with a minor design change, new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, introduced in the 2021 MacBook Pro models. It is said to offer four Thunderbolt ports, a pair of USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, an HDMI port, as well as a port for a magnetic charging cable.