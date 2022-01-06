Expect in 2022: Top phones like Xiaomi 12, OnePlus 10 and Galaxy S22 which are fantastic and yet boring

The smartphone market is always evolving. There is a new phone launch almost every week. Before you make up your mind to buy one, there are two more alternatives in the market. Yet, there are few smartphones that truly amaze the customers, especially at the flagship level. Most flagship Android phones come with incremental upgrades. It's a trend you should expect to continue in 2022 as well.

There are a number of flagship Android smartphones which will be introduced during the first couple of months of this year. In fact, Xiaomi 12 series has already got the ball rolling. Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were launched in China in the last week of 2021 itself. OnePlus is set to introduce the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11 while Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be the next in line.

All of these look solid smartphones on paper. They will be equipped with the latest flagship processor - Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, will have high resolution cameras and probably, support fast charging tech. But, you can get all of this in previous generation flagship phones too.

I mean Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is more powerful but Snapdragon 888 and 888+ aren't slow either. In fact, a phone with two-year-old Snapdragon 865 would run just fine even now as well. We had the first 108-megapixel camera phone about two years back, and it's difficult to push the sensors beyond that.

Even if they do, an iPhone 13 Pro with a 12-megapixel sensor beats any Android flagship phone hands down. The big buzz word at the beginning of 2021 was 'collaborations'. OnePlus joined hands with Hasselblad, Vivo tied up with Zeiss to improve the camera performance on their phones. They led to mixed results.

Two phones that managed to excite were Xiaomi's Mi 11 Ultra and Vivo's X70 Pro+ - for different reasons. Mi 11 Ultra was a brave attempt from Xiaomi. It was a bold flagship smartphone that tried to do a few things differently. It had a one-of-its kind secondary display at the back and even came with a bigger sensor. Actually, more smartphone makers should look to use larger sensors instead of increasing the megapixels.

Unfortunately, the first two Xiaomi 12 series smartphones have already ditched the secondary display. We are still expecting a Xiaomi 12 Ultra but, reports suggest that even it will not come with a secondary display.

Vivo X70 Pro+ turned out to be the best Android phone for photography till date. I won't say it was better than iPhones but came really close in most conditions.

Then, there were the foldable smartphones from Samsung, which have their own appeal but, are still far from becoming mainstream. This year's Galaxy Fold 3 and Flip 3 closed the gap with other flagship phones but still made a few compromises in few departments.

Are there reasons to be excited about 2022 flagship phones?

It does seem like we will get similar devices over the next 12 months, more or less. Still, there are few things to look forward to. First up should be the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. It should be watched closely because this is the first time when Samsung will be integrating the Galaxy S series with the Note line-up.

Last year's Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra also had supported for S Pen but forced the users to buy it separately. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a slot for S Pen within the device, just like the Note smartphones.

OnePlus 10 Pro will give us the first clear idea about the much-talked about OnePlus-Oppo integration. It will be interesting to see if the smartphone maker is helped by this merger or ends up losing its uniqueness, as many have predicted.

Lastly, Xiaomi flagship phones will give us a clear idea about company's ambitions. The smartphone maker has definitely shifted focus from affordable smartphones to more premium offerings. But, how far can it go?

And, in the middle of all this - Vivo and Realme can actually be the dark horses. Realme has been trying to work on different designs while the next X series phone should push smartphone photography to next level.

However, we should not expect anything groundbreaking from Android smartphones in 2022. Mostly, it's going to be the same, usual boring affair.