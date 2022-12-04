Explained: How is digital Rupee different from UPI?

India is walking on a path to go totally digital in the next few years. Indians already rely on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) a lot more than cash money. Now, with the launch of RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) -- digital Rupee – the country wants to achieve the next level of digitization. At India Today Tech, we have answered almost most questions around digital Rupee but one of the questions that we haven't addressed yet is – how is digital Rupee different from UPI?

Digitak Rupee: what is it?

Firstly, a quick recap of what is digital Rupee all about? In simple words, digital Rupee or digital currency is a digital form of paper money. The value of the digital Rupee and cash money is the same. For instance: 1 digital Rupee is equal to Re 1 cash. This simply means, unlike cryptocurrency, the value of digital Rupee never fluctuates. Now, coming to how is digital Rupee different from UPI?

Digital Rupee vs UPI

It is simple. Unlike digital Rupee, UPI is just an interface used for making transactions based on physical currency. Digital Rupee, on the other hand, is just another form of currency akin to fiat currency and that one can't take out of their bank account. UPI, though, is an interface that allows users to make online transactions through their bank account. It basically uses fiat currency for making transactions.

So, digital Rupee and UPI are completely different concepts. Now, with the launch of digital Rupee, India possibly aims to get away with UPI in the long run. By relying on digital Rupee, the idea is probably cutting the cost of transporting and managing cash money. So, the idea behind digital currency is to replace the existence of cash money at some point in time. But, it's a long way to go.

Digital Rupee pilot: eligible banks and cities

Currently, RBI has launched a pilot for digital Rupee in 4 cities and partnered with 4 banks for the first round. Eventually, the central bank is expected to rollout the service for everyone across the country. Starting December 1, the central bank of India started the pilot of digital Rupee in four cities including -- Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar. For the initial testing, RBI partnered with four banks -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

The RBI said that once the testing begins, RBI will partner with four more banks including Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The service will be expanded to many more cities in the second phase. These cities include -- Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna, and Shimla.

How to buy and use Digital Rupee

In order to buy digital Rupee, users will need to go to the official app or website of any of the four designated banks. RBI hasn't clearly shared the exact process for buying digital Rupee but said that customers will be able to make payments using QR codes displayed at merchant locations and the money will be deducted from bank wallet.

Digital Rupee can be used to buy goods and shop from their nearest kirana stores. The transaction in digital Rupee can happen between Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). "The e-Rupee would offer features of physical cash like trust, safety, and settlement finality. As in the case of cash, it will not earn any interest and can be converted to other forms of money, like deposits with banks," RBI said.