Facebook adds end-to-end encryption for video, voice calls, makes changes to disappearing messages feature

Facebook on Friday announced that it has rolled out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger. Facebook's other apps WhatsApp and Messenger already have end-to-end encryption on text messages. End-to-end encryption adds an extra layer of security to the private texts of users and now even calls. The end-to-end encrypted calls or chats can only be accessed by the sender and the receiver. Not even Facebook or WhatsApp can access those chats. Along with this, Facebook has also updated its disappearing messages feature.

Announcing the feature, Facebook said in its blog, "Since 2016, we've offered the option to secure your one-on-one text chats with end-to-end encryption. In the past year, we've seen a surge in the use of audio and video calling with more than 150 million video calls a day on Messenger. Now we're introducing calling to this chat mode, so you can secure your audio and video calls with this same technology if you choose."

End-to-end encryption keeps your personal chats safe from hackers and cybercriminals. It is impossible to gain access to an encrypted chat and not even Facebook can do it. The social media noted that messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves the device of the sender to the moment it reaches the receiver's device.



Facebook also plans to bring end-to-end encryption to its photo-sharing app, Instagram. However, that would be opt-in. "We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt into end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram. Similar to how Messenger works today, you need to have an existing chat or be following each other to start an end-to-end encrypted DM. As always, you can block someone you don't want to talk to or report something to us if it doesn't seem right," the app. Apart from this, Facebook has said that begin testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, group voice and video calls in the coming weeks.

Facebook has also added new updates to the disappearing messages feature. The company has now added timer control to disappearing messages that would let people in the chat choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear, from as few as 5 seconds to as long as 24 hours.