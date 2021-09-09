Facebook and Ray-Ban's smart glasses leaked ahead of launch

Facebook is set to announce its first smart glasses today. The social media giant has partnered with Ray-Ban for its smart glasses. Now, noted tipster Evan Blass has shared alleged pictures of the smart glasses which are reportedly named Ray-Ban Stories. Ray-Ban had posted the details about the launch of the smart glasses on its website. The listing reveals that the smart glasses will be launched today but has not revealed the exact time.

The leaks posted by Evan Blass show that the Facebook smart glasses will be available in three classic Ray-Ban frame styles. The smart glasses have cameras on each side and a button on the top right, which is presumably used for clicking pictures or operating the cameras in general. The smart glasses are shown in three different frame styles including the Wayfarer style, Round and Meteor. All three designs have Ray-Ban branding on the frames, but there is no Facebook branding on the smart glasses. However, inside the box, you will find Facebook emblazoned along with Ray-Ban branding on the front side of the box.

Inside the box, there is a case for glasses, a USB cable, a pouch for the smart glasses, safety and warranty card along with reference guide. The smart glasses may come in different shades including the classic black and green.

Early in July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had confirmed launching smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with EssilorLuxottica," said the Facebook CEO. "The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things. So I'm excited to get those into people's hands and to continue to make progress on the journey toward full augmented reality glasses in the future."Zuckerberg had then said that the smart glasses are the company's journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future.