Facebook and YouTube unban Donald Trump ahead of 2024 US Presidential elections 

Former US President Donald Trump has got his Facebook and YouTube accounts back two years after he was banned from social media. Trump was banned on the platforms for inciting rioters against the Capitol Hill building in 2020. Twitter, another social media platform, which had banned Trump, unbanned him after Elon Musk took over the micro-blogging company. Notably, Trump created his own social media app called Truth social when he was barred from interacting with his followers on social media. He has now announced his return on Facebook and YouTube via video message which is titled "I am back".

CNN posted a video where Trump's Facebook and YouTube posts had titles like "I'M BACK!" and showed him celebrating his win as president against Hillary Clinton in 2016.The video then showed footage of Trump celebrating his victory as the President of the United States in the 2016 election where he competed against Hillary Clinton. The video ended with a message that read "Trump 2024," which suggests that Trump is planning to run for President again in the 2024 election.

After lifting the ban on his YouTube channel, the Alphabet-owned video platform posted saying, "Starting today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer restricted and can upload new content. We carefully evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run up to an election."

YouTube added that Trump's channel will continue to be subject to their policies, just like any other channel on YouTube.

Donald Trump was banned by Facebook and Google (specifically, YouTube, which is owned by Google) following the violent attack at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Trump was banned because he was found to be encouraging and promoting as well as spreading misinformation about the US election. Facebook initially suspended Trump's account, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence," and then later made the ban permanent. YouTube also suspended Trump's account, citing "potential for violence," and has also prevented him from creating new channels. Both companies have stated that their decisions were made to prevent further harm and protect public safety.

After banning Trump, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that "we believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," and that "his decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world."