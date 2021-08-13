Facebook has no plans to re-open office at least till January 22

Facebook does not want its employees to return to the office at least till January 2022. The social media giant had delayed returning to office in the US following a spike in the COVID-19 cases because of the delta variant. Facebook had earlier announced that it would open its offices across the United States with 50 per cent occupancy. However, Facebook does not want to go ahead with its plan of opening an office for employees till next year.

"Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office.Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's safety," Facebook told CNBC in a statement.

Facebook had earlier planned to let in fully vaccinated employees with masks and covid-appropriate behaviour but that has been put on hold till January. Facebook is not the only company to reconsider its decision of reopening the office, Amazon had also announced last week that it would not reopen office till January 2022 at least.

Earlier, Amazon had rolled out a hybrid work plan for its employees which required people to work from office for at least three days a week.

Google had also announced new guidelines for employees who will return to the office. The company plans to reopen its office on October 18. CEO Sundar Pichai asked his staff to get fully vaccinated before returning to office.

"Getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead.We're rolling this policy out in the US in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months. The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area," he said.