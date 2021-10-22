Facebook introduces AR effects and filters for group video calls on Messenger

Facebook is now rolling out augmented reality (AR) filters for group chats on Messenger. This means that users will be able to make group chats using filters or AR effects together. The effects will soon roll out for Instagram group calls as well. Group effects will enable users to play multiplayer interactions with friends, making group video calls with filters a shared experience. You can check the Group Effects by tapping the smiley face to open the effects tray and selecting Group Effects after starting a video call or by creating a room in your Messenger app.



"You'll be able to choose from a library of over 70 Group Effects, ranging from a game where you compete to build the best burger to an effect with a cute orange cat that enters everyone's screens," Facebook said in a statement. Facebook users will be able to access the Spark AR Multipeer API for more creators and developers to build more Group Effects.

Group effects will allow creators and developers to build dynamic, real-time interactive audiences for larger audiences. Until now, AR effects were made available for one-on-one chats and for the people to use filters for a photo or videos for stories and reels. Filters on video calling platforms became popular in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Many people rely on video calls to bridge physical distance and interact with the world around them, especially now. With Group Effects, we aim to make those interactions even more exciting and memorable," Facebook added.

Earlier this year, Google Meet, the video conferencing platform, announced new features for personal Gmail account users accessing the platform through Android and iOS. Google on Twitter noted that the new features are available through the sparkle icon on the bottom right of the video during a call. When users press the icon, they can access various filters and effects through the carousel of different effects which will appear at the bottom of the screen.

Snapchat, too, enables users to interact with people using filters or effects. While Snapchat filters are static and sit on the image or the video you take, Snapchat lenses are augmented reality animations that can change the sound of your voice or appearance as you move on the screen. The Snapchat filters and lenses are also available on the user's computer via the Snap Camera app. You can also add these filters and lenses to a Zoom call or even to a Livestream.



