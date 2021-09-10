Facebook launches Ray-Ban Stories, wants to make creepy smart glasses cool

After series of leaks and reports, Facebook has finally unveiled its first smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban. Named Ray-Ban Stories, the smart glasses have been launched in 20 different combinations. The new smart glasses will let users capture photos and videos on the go, listen to music and take phone calls. It primarily lets users record the world as they see it. Tipster Evan Blass had shared a series of pictures of the smart glasses that come in classic Ray-Ban style.

Announcing the Ray-Ban Stories, Facebook in the blog said, "Today, we're excited to launch Ray-Ban Stories: smart glasses that give you a new way to capture photos and video, share your adventures and listen to music or take phone calls — so you can stay present with friends, family and the world around you."

The smart glasses have been built in partnership with Facebook and EssilorLuxottica. The Ray-Ban Stories are priced at $299 USD (Rs 21,000 approximately). It will be available for purchase in 20 style combinations online and in select retail stores in the US, as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK. Facebook has not revealed whether the smart glasses will be launched in India or not. So Indian users may have to wait a little longer to try their hands on the smart glasses as the launch does not seem to be in sight.

Ray-Ban Stories: Specifications

The Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses come with 5-megapixel integrated camera that lets users capture images and videos on the go. As Facebook says in the blog that the smart glasses let users capture the world as they see it. Apart from clicking pictures, users can also record up to 30-second videos using the capture button or hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands. The company in the blog said that a hard-wired capture LED lights up whenever you take a picture or record a video using your smart glasses.

The Ray-Ban Stories also come with in-built speakers and has a three-microphone audio array which delivers richer voice and sound transmission for calls and videos. The company has used a beamforming technology in the smart glasses that surpasses the background noise while you are on a call and enhances the calling experience.

Ray-Ban Stories pairs with the new Facebook View app, so you can share your stories and memories seamlessly with friends and social media followers. The Facebook View app on iOS and Android makes it easy to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on your phone: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok, Snapchat and more. You can also save content to your phone's camera roll and edit and share from there. And now, exclusive post-capture enhancements built into Facebook View let you create unique content to put a special spin on your posts.