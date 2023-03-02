Facebook may demote some middle managers, reorganise teams amid layoff scare

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told his managers last month to contribute to coding and not just manage. A new report by Insider indicates that Meta's Facebook division may demote some managers and take their teams away to "flatten" the company's corporate structure. The report points out that demoted managers will become "individual contributors," down to the same role they were earlier overseeing. The new changes come when Facebook parent Meta is expected to lay off more employees. The company announced the first round of job cuts, which was nearly 11000 employees, in November 2022.

A current employee reportedly said managers with years of management experience would be demoted to a position they "haven't done in years." The staff adds, "Worse, it's putting them in direct competition with the people they were once managing." The teams these managers were overseeing would be taken away and likely used in other departments.

The report also quotes a company spokesperson who said that Meta wants to flatten the corporate structure, but the plan has not been "finalised."