Facebook Messenger gets end-to-end encryption for video and voice calls

Silicon Valley tech giant, Facebook announced on Friday that it has finally officially started rolling out end-to-end encryption for the Facebook Messenger app along with updated controls for disappearing messages.

Encryption is a type of protection that ensures a message can only be seen by its sender and its recipient. The security encryption is intended for voice calls and video calls. The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic.

Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016. However, this encryption is not installed by default like WhatsApp.

The number of audio or video calls made on Messenger has skyrocketed to more than 150 million daily, prompting Facebook to add the option of encrypting exchanges from one end to the other to prevent snooping.

"The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device," Messenger director of product management Ruth Kricheli said in a blog post. "This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said."

Another interesting feature that accompanied this update is that now you can choose when you want the messages you send to expire. Facebook points out that on certain occasions people do not want their messages to be stored in conversations, therefore, now the app offers you the possibility of deleting a message in the range of five seconds to 24 hours so that they disappear automatically.

According to Facebook, the security feature will be tested on Messenger's group conversations in the next weeks, "We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram."

End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps including Facebook-owned WhatsApp and is becoming an industry standard. Apple's recent announcement that it would scan encrypted messages for evidence of child sexual abuse has revived debate on online encryption and privacy, raising fears the same technology could be used for government surveillance.

The move represents a major shift for Apple, which has until recently resisted efforts to weaken its encryption that prevents third parties from seeing private messages. The Apple move comes following years of standoffs involving technology firms and law enforcement.

Law enforcement officials have warned that so-called "end-to-end encryption," where only the user and recipient can read messages, can protect criminals, terrorists and pornographers even when authorities have a legal warrant for an investigation.