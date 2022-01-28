Facebook Messenger to add new features for end-to-end encrypted chats

Meta has announced that it is rolling out End-to-End Encryption (E2EE) for group chats and calls on Facebook Messenger. This is an important security feature, which was previously available for only a limited set of users. It will now be released to everyone who is using Messenger. However, it is not enabled by default and one can choose to turn on E2EE for their private chats.

The company has also revealed some of the features that will be coming to Facebook Messenger's opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats. The app is also getting a screenshot warning feature, which is for disappearing messages in E2EE chats. The Facebook Messenger users will now be notified if a screenshot is taken. This feature will be made available in the coming weeks.

E2EE chats will also receive some other features that are available for non-E2EE chats. This includes GIFs, stickers and reactions, support for replies to a specific message as well as typing indications.

The update will also add a message forwarding option. Once you tap it, a share sheet will be displayed, using which you can share messages with one or many people or groups. You'll also be able to create a new group before forwarding a message.

Verified badges will also be visible for E2EE chats, which will help people identify authentic accounts while chatting. The messaging app will also add an easy option to save media. For this, users will just be needed to long-press on any media.

When sending a photo or video from your gallery, people will also have the option to edit it before sending it. This way, one will be able to add their own personal touch to photos or videos. For editing, the app will offer stickers, scribbling or adding text, cropping, and audio editing too, for videos.