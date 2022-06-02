Facebook Messenger will get a dedicated calling button soon

If you like making calls using the Messenger app, Facebook has now introduced a dedicated "call" button on the app. Messenger is rolling out a dedicated calls tab on Android and iOS. The new tab will appear alongside "Chats", "Stories" and "People". Currently, users get only three options at the bottom of the screen, including Chats, Calls and People. The new calls tab will be added next to the video call button on the Messenger app.

As per Engadget, Messenger will get a dedicated calling button. Previously, in order to make a call from the Messenger app, users had to open a particular chat and then hit the call button. The report states that Meta has taken the step to make the Messenger app more like a calling and messaging app like WhatsApp. The new calls tab would also help people acquaint themselves with the messaging app's calling features.

Even though a lot of people do not use Messenger's calling feature, the company in a blog revealed that the audio and video calling on Messenger has increased by 40 percent since early 2020. Earlier in 2021, Messenger got all the WhatsApp-like features: stickers, message-specific replies, forwarding and message reactions and more.

Messenger rolled out end-to-end encryption last year. "Last year, we announced that we began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls. We're excited to announce that this feature is available to everyone. Now you can choose to connect with your friends and family in a private and secure way," Messenger said in a blog post.

Messenger also rolled out an important update that informs people when a screenshot of their message has been taken in vanish mode. The app recently made the feature available for end-to-end encrypted chats.

On another note, Meta has rolled out updated 3D avatars to Facebook and Messenger and also for Instagram Stories and DMs. Users will be able to use these avatars as their virtual self across apps via stickers, feed posts, Facebook profile pictures, and more.