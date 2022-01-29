Facebook Messenger will send notification every time a screenshot of your message is taken

Facebook Messenger got a bevy of features recently. The features that Messenger received include end-to-end encryption, screenshot detection, message reactions, typing indicators. The features have been rolled out for Messenger's opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats. The screenshot detection feature and the message reactions feature is something WhatsApp users have been waiting to get for the longest time. However, now that Facebook has made the features available to Messenger, they may soon be unveiled on WhatsApp as well.

Talking about launching new features for Messenger, Timothy Buck, Product Manager, Messenger, said in a blog post, said in a blog, "Today, we're announcing updates for Messenger's opt-in end-to-end encrypted chats that will help improve your messaging experience. Building secure and fun interactive features take time and require our engineers to innovate and solve technical challenges, so this is part of a series of product updates as we keep improving our services. With cybercrime and hacking on the rise, it's more important than ever to find great ways to connect with friends and family through private and secure communications."

Messenger chats are now end-to-end encrypted. Facebook began testing end-to-end encryption for group chats, including voice and video calls, last year. However, now the end-to-end encryption feature is available to everyone. The end-to-end encryption makes the chat secure and private. Apart from the sender and receiver, nobody can have access to the chats, not even Facebook. The other Meta-owned app that boasts of end-to-end encryption is WhatsApp.

The other interesting feature that Messenger has received is the Screenshot detection feature. This is something WhatsApp users have wanted for the longest time. Messenger users will now be informed if a screenshot of their disappearing message is taken. It is the same feature it offers in Messenger's vanish mode. Facebook is now rolling out this notification over the next few weeks for disappearing messages in end-to-end encrypted chats.

Messenger has also received the Message Reactions feature that is also being tested on WhatsApp. With this feature, users will be able to tap and hold on to a message to bring up the reactions tray to make their choice of reaction. Users can also double-tap a message to "heart" it. This feature is available in iMessage and WhatsApp might get it soon. Along with this, Messenger users will be able to reply to specific messages in their end-to-end encrypted chats, either by long pressing or swiping to reply. The message can also be forwarded in a similar fashion.

Apart from this, the end-to-end encrypted chats will also get a verified badge to help people distinguish between authentic and fake accounts. The features will be rolled out to Messenger in coming weeks.