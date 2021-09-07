Facebook misinformation posts get six times more engagement than genuine news, finds study

Facebook users liked, shared, and interacted six times more with misinformation posts on the platform as compared to genuine news sources, a new study has found. First reported by the Washington Post, the research was conducted by researchers at New York University (NYU) and the Université Grenoble Alpes. The researchers reviewed posts put out by over 2500 Facebook pages from August 2020 to January 2021.

"The study helps add to the growing body of evidence that, despite a variety of mitigation efforts, misinformation has found a comfortable home - and an engaged audience - on Facebook," the report quoted Rebekah Tromble, Director of The Institute for Data, Democracy and Politics at George Washington University, who reviewed the study's findings.

A Facebook spokesperson said that engagement should not be confused with how many people see the posts on Facebook. "This report looks mostly at how people engage with content, which should not be confused with how many people actually see it on Facebook," said Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne. "When you look at the content that gets the most reach across Facebook, it is not at all like what this study suggests."



US President Joe Biden in July had said that social media platforms like Facebook are allowing Covid vaccine misinformation to spread and are "killing people". In an interaction with the media, Biden directly criticised Facebook. Asked for a message to social media platforms like Facebook, he replied, "They're killing people... the only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they're killing people.

Facebook in May announced to push down all posts by users who repeatedly share misinformation and fake content across its platforms, as it expands its fact-checking program to individuals from Pages, Groups, Instagram accounts and domains. Facebook first came under the scanner of policymakers around the world after allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential elections surfaced.



Last month, Facebook banned over 300 misinformation accounts that claimed Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca and Pfizer would turn humans into chimpanzees. These accounts were reportedly linked to Russian disinformation networks and targeted users primarily in India, Latin America and the US.

(with inputs from IANS)



