Facebook pays its female employees less than men, company’s pay gap report reveals

The world celebrated International Women's Day yesterday and social media platforms like LinkedIn and Twitter were full of stories of women entrepreneurs and employees. However, even in 2023, the issue of gender pay gap exists, and the problem is more serious than some people realise. Meta, earlier known as Facebook, reportedly pays lesser salaries to its female employees when compared to male employees, in Ireland and UK.

Pay disparity at Meta

A Business Insider report says that Meta pays its female employees lesser salaries and bonuses when compared to its male employees. Be it hourly workers or full-time workers, female workers get lesser pay than men if they are working for Meta in the UK or Ireland. The report also states that 3,000 women are working in Meta offices in Ireland and 5,000 are in the UK. This makes up for around 10 per cent of its global workforce.

Meta Ireland's Gender Pay Report was released in December 2022, in accordance with the country's law. Last year, women were reportedly paid 15.7 per cent less than their male counterparts in the company. This gap is even more when once talks about average bonuses as women in the country get 43.3 per cent lower bonuses when compared to men.

Coming to UK, the pay disparity is relatively lesser when compared to Ireland, but it still exists. The Business Insider report states that according to a report from 2022 detailing pay data from 2021, women are paid 2.1 per cent lesser than their male counterparts in the UK. The bonuses difference is quite high as women get 34.8 per cent less bonuses when compared to men.

Layoffs at Meta

Meta announced its decision to lay off 11,000 people last year and a fresh wave of layoffs is expected at the company soon. The company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, announced 2023 to be the 'year of efficiency' and had also said in an internal meeting that he will be removing some middle managers in order to speed up the decision-making process.

"I just think we've entered somewhat of a phase change for the company," he said as per a report in The Verge. The CEO further added that the number of employees at the company has been growing steadily for nearly two decades which makes it "very hard to really crank on efficiency while you're growing that quickly." He then said that he is focused on increasing efficiency of how decisions are made by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."