Facebook planning to change its name as it becomes more than a social media company

Facebook - the social media company that owns Instagram and WhatsApp - seems done with its household name. According to a new report, Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook is planning to change its name to something that will show the company's commitment towards building a sort of metaverse of services. Simply put, Facebook does not want to be known as just a social media company anymore and the identity change may be its best bet.

As reported by The Verge, citing people privy to the development, the plans for the name change could be the centre of Mark Zuckerberg's address at Facebook's annual Connect conference, slated to take place on October 28. This may mean the rebranding may happen within October. A different identity for Facebook, however, will not directly affect users because Facebook is still likely to continue as a social media platform. The main purpose, as highlighted in the report, will be to shun the social media label and be rid of all the controversies.

The name change will bring Facebook's app under a parent company, which will also oversee Facebook's services, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, and Oculus. And beyond these services, Facebook is now ambitiously moving towards building consumer hardware, such as the Portal smart display or the recently-introduced AR Glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban. Zuckerberg believes the AR Glasses will become common, just like smartphones, one day, so the brand change seems a right move towards that future.