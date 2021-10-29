Facebook rebrands to Meta but can't get the username on Instagram because it's already taken

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that Facebook, as a corporate name, will now be called Meta. So, when CEO Mark Zuckerberg said "one more thing" late on Thursday during the Facebook Connect 2021 event, many guessed right that the rebranding was set to be announced. But, that doesn't mean Facebook social media will become Meta, as several viral posts on social media points.

But, the rebranding doesn't seem to have gone too well, as Facebook missed out on the @meta handle on Instagram as a motorbike magazine already took it. Interestingly, Facebook got the @meta handle on Twitter, but it couldn't get it on Instagram, its own platform.

Even on Google, Facebook now owns the domain name meta.com. However, on Instagram, the company has taken the handle @wearameta instead of @meta, as first spotted by Quartz.

Meta magazine Instagram page

About Meta name, Teddy Schleifer, a reporter focused on working around Silicon Valley, points out that Chan Zuckerberg Science Initiative owned the Meta brand, a nonprofit organisation that Zuckerberg acquired in 2017. Additionally, Schleifer points out that the Chan Zuckerberg Science Initiative recently transferred brand assets for Meta to Facebook.

Meta, the new parent company name for Facebook, is not just a rebrand effort or a PR exercise for the social media giant, which is amidst a host of controversies. Some even pointing figures at the way of working in several countries, including India. But, the company describes it as "the next chapter for the company." From memes to WhatsApp forwards, Meta has been all around in the news, but the fact is, Facebook isn't the first to announce a rebrand.

Google, back in 2015, renamed itself Alphabet and became a subsidiary of the parent company. This allowed Google to span to different categories and not just be the search engine giant. On a similar note, Snapchat rebranded itself to Snap Inc in 2016.

Facebook's rebranding is also part of Zuckerberg's grand plan of Metaverse, and the company gave a glimpse of it during the Connect event, which was an AR and VR focused event.