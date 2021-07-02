Facebook releases first monthly report in compliance with new IT rules

Facebook has released the first monthly report in compliance with new IT rules in India. Facebook has reported proactive monitoring and action rate of over 95 per cent across most content categories, while Instagram has reported proactive monitoring and action rate of over 80 per cent in most cases

Categories monitored by Facebook include adult nudity, hate speech, terrorist propaganda, suicide & self-injury, violent and graphic content, drugs and spam, among others.

Instagram too has proactive monitoring for most content barring spam, as per the monthly report.

Both Facebook and Instagram have, however, low proactive monitoring rate for bullying and harassment content. While Facebook reported action taken rate of 37 per cent on bullying and harassment content, Instagram has action taken rate of 43 per cent.

As per the new IT law, large social media companies need to publish periodic compliance reports every month, mentioning the details of complaints received and action taken.