Facebook reportedly collects personal data about abortion seekers

Facebook's security policies have always come under scrutiny despite repeated assurances by the company. As per the latest findings of the Center for Investigative Reporting and The Markup, Facebook uses that data to influence and target people online. It was reported that Facebook tracks users who visit abortion pages and websites. The search results are then used to influence people to consider options other than abortion.

As per the investigation conducted by Reveal and the Markup, we have discovered that Facebook collects data from websites of hundreds of anti-abortion clinics. As per the findings of the website, the social media company uses Blacklight, a Markup tool that uses several types of user-tracking technology on websites.

Reveal closely tracked nearly 2500 crisis pregnancy centers and found out that out of 2500, 294 websites shared the information of the visitors with Facebook. The website discovered that in many cases, the information was extremely sensitive and private. It consisted of information like--whether a person was looking to abort her pregnancy or planning to get a pregnancy test done.

In a statement to the Reveal, a Facebook spokesperson noted that it is against the company's policies to share sensitive information about users with third parties.

"It is against our policies for websites and apps to send sensitive information about people through our Business Tools," which includes its advertising technology. "Our system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it detects, and we work to educate advertisers on how to properly set up our Business Tools," Facebook spokesperson Dale Hogan said. Facebook, however, refused to share detailed answers its filtering systems and policies on data from crisis pregnancy centers.

The report notes that most of the websites send data to Facebook when someone makes an appointment for an "abortion consultation" or "pre-termination screening."

Not only did the websites share data about the users visiting abortion sites, more than 39 websites even sent Facebook personal details of the users such as the person's name, email address or phone number.