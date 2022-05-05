Facebook reportedly freezes hiring after missing revenue targets

Facebook has reportedly paused hiring for the company after it missed its revenue targets. A leaked internal memo revealed that the company is doing so to control its spending as part of the overall reprioritisation process. Facebook, which is now rebranded as Meta, has seen a significant drop in revenue over the years and is growing slower than expected.

The company has now paused hiring for different departments. The report from Insider, citing an internal memo from CFO David Wehner, revealed that the impact would be first experienced by the engineering team at Meta. The company is adjusting its hiring targets in other departments.

Wehner blamed Apple's data privacy changes on iOS devices and the war situation in Ukraine as reasons for the hiring freeze. According to the memo, the hiring freeze will last for the rest of the year. This might come as a surprise, as the company is working on creating its own metaverse.

The Meta CFO blamed the unpredictable market situation for putting pressure on Facebook's business over the past few months. Wehner also noted that as economies reopen after COVID-related lockdowns, "more people are spending time offline and returning to pre-pandemic spending patterns." This, in turn, is causing an industry-wide downturn, according to Wehner.

While the company plans to freeze hiring, one team that would not be immediately impacted is Facebook's Reality Labs division. The loss-making unit has been at the forefront of developing the virtual metaverse. Facebook's global head of recruiting, Miranda Kalinowski, in the internal memo, said that recruiting priorities would "pivot to other hiring priorities across Product XFN, Reality Labs, and Infra."

For teams other than the engineering department, Kalinowski said the company will share a more detailed plan as it starts planning for the second half of the year. "We're entering into the H2 planning cycle, and this will be an opportunity to reprioritise work to make sure we're all focused on the most important things and the top priorities for the company," Kalinowski said.