Facebook says privacy changes in iOS impacted its ad business greater than expected

Social media giant Facebook in an email to its investors has noted that the privacy updates from iOS continue to impact its ad business. Facebook does not provide mid-quarter updates, reports have noted. However, its reiteration on the changes brought by Apple impacting its business implies that things are not improving for its ad business. Facebook notified its investors saying that the impact on advertising investment has been greater than they expected and also the cost of achieving their business outcome increased as it got difficult for them to measure their campaigns.

"As we noted during our earnings call in July, we expected increased headwinds from platform changes, notably the recent iOS updates, to have a greater impact in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. We know many of you are experiencing this greater impact as we are," Facebook product marketing VP Graham Mudd in a blog post said.

Facebook also noted that it believes real-world conversions like sales and app installs are higher than what is being reported for many advertisers. "In some cases, this is due to underreporting on our part. Our estimate is that in aggregate we are underreporting iOS web conversions by approximately 15%; however there is a broad range for individual advertisers," Facebook said. Facebook further noted that the figure varied among individual advertisers.

Shares of the social media giant were down 3.7 per cent at $344.32 in morning tradingAxios cited a Facebook source who noted that advertisers are asking Facebook for more clarity about how to handle the changes to ad targeting caused by Apple's new privacy terms. Facebook further noted that it is taking actions like improving conversion modeling and stepping up investment ahead of the 2021 holiday season which is a crucial period for advertisers.

Apple started rolling out its new App Tracking Transparency (ATT) rules with iOS 14.5 last year for enhanced user privacy. Under ATT rules, the advertisers are required to take consent from users for tracking them for targeted ads. The App Tracking Transparency gives control to users over whether an app can track their online and iPhone activities and use the collected data for personalised ads. Before iOS 14.5, tracking by apps was turned on by default.



