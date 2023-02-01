Facebook to Indian Supreme Court: If WhatsApp users want privacy, they should not have Facebook account

Are you a WhatsApp user who also has a Facebook account? Well, if you want better privacy, you should delete your Facebook account. Or so says WhatsApp through its lawyers. During a hearing in the Indian Supreme Court, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal told the court that only some data of WhatsApp users is shared with Facebook and if users want absolute privacy, they should ideally use WhatsApp without having an account on Facebook.

These inputs from WhatsApp to the court come in a matter where the court is hearing an appeal against WhatsApp's privacy policy of 2016. The appeal was filed by two students. WhatsApp, which was bought by Facebook in 2014, had until 2016 kept the data of WhatsApp users separate from that of Facebook users. But in 2016, WhatsApp and Facebook changed their privacy policy so that meta-data (details like phone number of users) could be shared between the two apps.

This, possibly, allows Facebook to do limited profiling of WhatsApp users and then can help the company show targeted advertisements when these users are using Facebook and Instagram.

In court, Sibal highlighted that only limited data is shared between WhatsApp and Facebook. Then he said, as reported by Live Law, "If he does not want any of the information to be used, he can only be on WhatsApp and not on Facebook. He wants to take advantage and says that don't give us the advertisement."

This prompted senior lawyer Arvind Datar to add, "Let us record that statement of Mr Sibal right away. That if you are on WhatsApp and not on Facebook, no information will be shared... That solves a large number of my problem."

Just to ensure that he got it right, Datar then asked, "I am not on any social media. I am on WhatsApp. What does Facebook know about me."

Responding to his query, Sibal said that if he is not on Facebook but has a WhatsApp account, Facebook has no information stored about him.

Essentially, what this means is that this is an official admission — as official as it gets given that this was said in the Indian Supreme Court — that for better privacy WhatsApp users must not have a Facebook account. If they cannot give up using WhatsApp, then at least they should give up their Facebook account.

The court on Wednesday was hearing a petition filed by two students in 2016. The petition challenges WhatsApp's data sharing with Facebook. The petitioners claim that the agreement between the social media apps is a violation of their right to privacy and their freedom of speech.