Facebook to remove sexual preference, religion and address from users’ profile 

Facebook to remove several categories of information from users'profiles. To be precise, your Facebook profile will no longer display your sexual preference, religious views, political views, addresses. The Meta-owned social media site quietly announced the changes and they will go into effect from December 1.

The changes were first spotted by social media consultant Matt Navara. Sharing the screenshots on Twitter, Navara wrote, "Facebook is removing religious views and 'interested in' info from profiles from 1 December 2022."

Facebook previously had an entire column about people's preferences, their religious views, political views and their sexual preferences. People would spend hours filling up the forms while creating their profile on Facebook, but things are changing now. Facebook is now sending notifications to users who have these fields filled, informing them of the information that will be removed from their profiles.

"As part of our efforts to make Facebook easier to navigate and use, we're removing a handful of profile fields: Interested In, Religious Views, Political Views, and Address. We're sending notifications to people who have these fields filled out, letting them know these fields will be removed. This change doesn't affect anyone's ability to share this information about themselves elsewhere on Facebook,"said Emil Vazquez, a Meta spokesperson.

On a related note, Facebook's parent company, Meta, is currently dealing with financial losses. As a result of that, the company parted ways with close to 11,000 employees across departments.

In an email to Meta employees, Mark Zuckerberg noted that he is making big changes in the company. He also apologized to the employees who were impacted in the layoffs and took full accountability. Zuckerberg also said that the impacted employees will get all the necessary support along with severance pay. "We will pay 16 weeks of base pay plus two additional weeks for every year of service, with no cap." He also said in the mail that the company will cover the cost of healthcare for people and their families for six months.