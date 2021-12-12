Facebook users locked out of their accounts can use Live Chat feature by Meta

Facebook is testing a new feature for users who cannot access their account or have been locked out of it due to some reason. The new feature is a Live Chat Support System for English-speaking users of the social media platform in the United States.

This will be a useful feature for people who don't know how to retrieve their accounts. Facebook has also begun testing the feature with creators who do not have an assigned relationship manager.

According to a statement by Meta, "On the Facebook App, we've also started testing live chat assistance for some English-speaking users around the world, including creators who have been locked out of their accounts. This first test is directed at those who are unable to access their accounts owing to abnormal activity or whose accounts have been disabled as a result of a breach of Community Standards."

Support agents may help you on the ground or online. A dedicated support website allows users to converse with support staff in real time. The test is still small, but more people will be notified

on Facebook or Instagram if they are invited to join.

After losing access to your accounts or after being blocked from accessing your accounts, Facebook will display a pop-up requesting people to talk with them. If a user has difficulty, the message advises that they should contact a customer service representative. When you select "Chat with us," a new chat window will appear, and you will be connected to a customer service representative who will assist you with regaining access to your account.

Facebook has also added new comment moderation tools for users to filter out abusive comments on their posts. They may now filter comments based on specific terms and automatically hide links or pictures. There's also a dedicated area where you can see all hidden comments, which are marked with the word "hidden."

In related news, Facebook Protect is being launched in India. It is a security program for Facebook users that are likely to be the target of bad actors and other threats. It is designed to protect such users from cyberattacks.

As a part of the security program, critical Facebook users will be shown a prompt to enable the Facebook Protect option and enable two-factor authentication, which creates another layer of security over the usual passwords.