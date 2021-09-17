Facebook will crack down on co-ordinated accounts that aim to cause social harm

Facebook on Friday released a blog based on its threat report which notes that it will remove authentic actors who mean to cause social harm through their network of pages, accounts and groups. Facebook noted that the content violations are sometimes carried out by a tightly organsied group, which works together to amplify their members' harmful behaviour and repeatedly violates the platform's content policies. Facebook further noted that in such cases the potential for harm caused by the totality of network's activity exceeds the impact of an individual post or account.



"We have also seen authentic actors engage in adversarial and harmful behaviors on our platform and across the internet. In our recent Threat Report, we called out the trend in which threat actors deliberately blur the lines between authentic and inauthentic activities, making enforcement more challenging across our industry," Facebook noted in a blog post. "As part of this framework, we may take a range of actions, including reducing content reach and disabling accounts, Pages and Groups," it added.

Reuters cited two types of incidents where Facebook might target groups of coordinated real accounts that systemically break its rules. These include mass reporting, where people falsely report another user for policy violations, and brigading, or a coordinated campaign to target someone for harassment.

Facebook cited the example of the Querdenken movement in Germany, which was a network operated by individuals that is known to carry out off-platform violence and other social harms."The people behind this activity used authentic and duplicate accounts to post and amplify violating content, primarily focused on promoting the conspiracy that the German government's COVID-19 restrictions are part of a larger plan to strip citizens of their freedoms and basic rights," Facebook noted.

To take action against the movement, Facebook removed a number of Facebook and Instagram accounts, Pages and Groups for engaging in coordinated efforts that repeatedly violated its Community Standards which included posting harmful health misinformation, hate speech and incitement to violence. Facebook also blocked its domains from being shared on its platform. According to the Verge, some incidents involved state-sponsored groups that are similar to government-backed "troll farms" but use participants' real Facebook accounts. Networks could also be independent which means these are coordinated by political movements or groups of fans.



