Facebook will not let employees return to office without Covid-19 booster

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has delayed its return to office plans. Not only has Facebook delayed its plans of calling the employees back in the office. The Meta-owned company has also made the booster shot mandatory. Facebook had earlier planned to reopen the office by January 31. However, the date has now been pushed to March 28 due to surge in Omicron cases.

Facebook had earlier announced an office deferral program that gives the flexibility to employees to return to the office. So for people who opt to work from office, the new reopening date is March 28 and not January 31 as decided earlier. "We recognize that some employees aren't quite ready to come back. We continue to offer a variety of options to choose what works best for them, so our employees can make informed decisions about where they work," said Janelle Gale, vice president, human resources of the company.

However, rules have changed a bit for employees now as the employees will now have to show proof of Covid booster shot before entering the premises. Meta also wants all its employees in the US to be vaccinated against Covid. The Reuters report said that Facebook employees have time until March 14 to decide whether they want to work from the office or not. If they aren't too keen, they can request to work remotely full time or request to work from home temporarily.

The employees who are not vaccinated due to health or religious reasons can request to work from home temporarily or event permanently."Employees who take no action can face disciplinary measures, including termination. Obviously, this would be a last resort," the Facebook spokesperson said in an email.

Earlier, Google had also announced that it would take strict actions against employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19. Google had reportedly issued a memo to the employees in which the search giant had mentioned that the employees who fail to comply with the vaccination rules by Jan 18 will be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days. Post which, they will be put on "unpaid personal leave" for six months. If they don't get vaccination even then, they will be asked to leave the company.

"As we've stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running. We're committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy," company spokesperson Lora Lee Erickson had told The Verge