Facebook will now let users decide how much content they want to see from their family, friends on News Feed

Facebook will now let users customise and control what they see on the News Feed. The Meta-owned social media app is testing new controls and customise their News Feed experience. Facebook in a blog post said that it has collaborated with third-party partners to develop a brand suitability verification tool.

Facebook will soon let users decide how much content from their family and friends they would want to see. Users can either increase or reduce the content they see from their friends. This also includes the groups you are a part of and the pages that you have liked. Sometimes the groups and pages display a lot of unwanted and irrelevant content. Liking a page does not mean that you want to be bombarded with content from it. The new feature will let you tweak that.

Apart from that, Facebook is also making it easier for users to access the existing controls, including the Favourites, Snooze, Unfollow and Reconnect options. Facebook said that it is currently testing the feature with a limited number of people but will gradually expand it. The company in its blog said that with the new features, it would make it simpler for people to decide what they want to see on their News Feed and how much of the content they want on their feeds.

"We're testing new ways to make it easier to find and use News Feed controls to adjust people's ranking preferences and customize their News Feed. As part of this, people can now increase or reduce the amount of content they see from the friends, family, groups and Pages they're connected to and the topics they care about in their News Feed Preferences," Facebook blog read.

Facebook is also making some changes for business customers. The social media app is expanding the Topic Exclusion controls for News Feed for a limited number of advertisers that run English ads on Facebook. The new feature would allow the advertiser to select three topics: News and Politics, Social Issues, and Crime & Tragedy. Doing so would help them in preventing their ads from appearing on posts about the topics they have selected. "When an advertiser selects one or more topics, their ad will not be delivered to people recently engaging with those topics in their News Feed," the company said.



