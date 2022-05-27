Facebook will now let users manage who sees their posts

Meta has made changes to the privacy policies of its apps, including Facebook and Instagram. The new privacy policy and terms of service are not applicable to WhatsApp. Meta in a blog post said that it will give users more control over managing their audience, managing the ads that they see and more. Meta noted that it is not collecting, using or sharing the power data in new ways based on this policy update.

"Starting today, Meta is rolling out notifications letting people know that we've updated our Privacy Policy, formerly known as the Data Policy. Inspired by feedback from people who use our technologies and privacy experts, we rewrote our Privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and to reflect on the latest products we offer," Meta said in a blog post.

Meta also noted that it is rolling out a new setting to make it easier to manage who sees your posts on Facebook. So users can now change a specific post's audience with the audience selector without changing the audience of your future posts. Users can select a default audience for their future posts. For instance, if you made a post that was available to the public, your subsequent posts would be as well. However, with the new settings, you can select your audience and only make your post visible to select people on your friend's list, irrespective of what the setting was in your previous post.

Here is how you can select your audience.

— Go to the top right of Facebook and Click

— Click on the Settings and Privacy option

— Click on Settings

— Then click on Privacy

— Move to your activity feed. Next, who can see your future posts? Click Edit.

— Select the audience you want as your default using the dropdown menu. Your choice will be saved immediately.

Apart from the audience, Facebook users will also be able to manage the ads that they see on their feed. Meta noted that it has combined the "Ad Topics and Interest Categories controls into a single check that can be accessed on Facebook and Instagram, covering a more extensive set of ad topics". The new setting will allow people to use single control to set preferences for ad topics.



