Facebook will soon allow users to create multiple profiles

Don't want your professional circle to know what is happening in your personal life on Facebook? The social media site will soon let you create five separate profiles tied to one single account. Facebook is currently testing the feature on its platform. The social media giant says that the feature would allow users to dedicate different profiles to different groups that they want to connect with. For instance, you can have one profile dedicated to your coworkers and another one for your friends. Having said that, users can still create multiple accounts on Facebook, but they would have to use different IDs for every account. Things, however, are going to change.

"To help people tailor their experience based on interests and relationships, we're testing a way for people to have more than one profile tied to a single Facebook account. Anyone who uses Facebook must continue to follow our rules," Facebook spokesperson Leonard Lam told TechCrunch in a statement.

The TechCrunch report states that the additional profiles won't require users to add a person's real name. Users will be allowed to use any profile names or user names as long as they are unique. Users should not use numbers or special characters in place. "People's main profiles must still use the name they use in everyday life," Facebook says.

Facebook also added that the safety and privacy rules more or less remain the same for all the additional profiles that a user creates.



The company says additional profiles are still subject to its policies and that they can't misrepresent your identity or impersonate others. If you receive a violation on an additional profile, it will impact your account as a whole. The social media company said that it will stop people from abusing their features or use their additional profiles to harm people. Facebook said that its system will recognise the additional profile as well as the account it is linked to and take appropriate action, such as removing the additional profile or all profiles. Users may also lose access to their main account in such cases.

