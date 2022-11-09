Facebook parent company Meta fires 11,000 employees

Meta Inc has said that it will let go of 13% of its workforce, or more than

11,000 employees, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

This is touted to be the biggest layoff in the U.S this year.

The company is taking steps towards cutting costs after recording a rise in overall costs of the company by a fifth in the past quarter.

Mark Zuckerberg informed employees on Tuesday about the job cuts, as per the Wall Street Journal.