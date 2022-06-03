Facing revolt over work from office directive, Apple makes working hours flexible for some

Apple CEO Tim Cook had asked employees to return to office but not many liked the idea. In fact, after mandating work from office policy, an Apple engineer with an annual salary of around 6 crore quit to join Google. In a latest update, the Cupertino based tech giant has announced plans making working hours flexible for some workers.

Ian Goodfellow, who oversaw machine learning and artificial intelligence at Apple, resigned last month citing the lack of a flexible work environment and policies. Goodfellow has joined Alphabet Inc.'s Deepmind division. Reports suggest that he joined Apple in March 2019 as the "Director of Machine Learning in the Special Projects Group."

As per a report from Bloomberg, Apple has told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will come into effect in the upcoming months. The changes are said to include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours. The company hasn't confirmed anything on the matter yet.

A report coming from the Wall Street Journal stated that the company has informed some workers about advancing their annual reviews by three months. The new pay, the company said, will come into effect in early July.

Apple CEO earlier asked employees to work from the office for atleast three days a week. The company has now put its decision on hold due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Just last week, the company told Reuters about increasing pay for its US employees to $22 (roughly Rs. 1,700) per hour or more, which is a 45 per cent jump from 2018 levels. In an official statement, Apple spokesperson said, "this year as part of our annual performance review process, we're increasing our overall compensation budget."

Also read: | Netflix starts charging users for password sharing: Here's what we know

Also read: | Moto G62 5G design renders and specifications leaked, expected to launch soon

Also read: | Looking for best 5G phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Check out these options