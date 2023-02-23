Fake ChatGPT app with new malware is stealing users' Instagram and Gmail credentials, users beware

ChatGPT's popularity continues to rise worldwide and it appears that hackers are using this opportunity to scam users. Cybersecurity researchers at Kaspersky have discovered a fake ChatGPT desktop app laden with new malware that can potentially steal users' social media credentials. In a blog post, the cybersecurity firm notes that links to the fake desktop app are circulating on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Some social media posts bearing the link even promise users that downloading the app would credit $50 to the bank account. But the app essentially installs malware into the system to steal users' data.

The company has identified the new malware as Fobo (Trojan-PSW.Win64.Fobo). Researchers explain that hackers have created a fake ChatGPT website that looks almost identical to the real one. Once users click on the link through social media posts, they are directed to the fake website. Once they select the option to download the app, the installation process gets stopped abruptly midway with an error message.

In reality, the malware Fobo continues to get installed in the background. Researchers point out that this malware is designed to steal information cookies that include login credentials. The trojan impacts various browsers, including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Brave. If hackers access cookies, they can steal Facebook, TikTok, and Google login details, especially those related to businesses. Hackers may also steal additional information, such as how much money was spent on advertising from the account and what its current balance is.

Researchers also claim that attackers are targeting the global market. The fraudulent desktop client for ChatGPT has attacked users in Africa, Asia, Europe, and America.

Speaking about the Fobo trojan, a security expert at Kaspersky, Darya Ivanova said, "This campaign targeting ChatGPT is a prime example of how attackers are leveraging social engineering techniques to exploit the trust that users place on popular brands and services. It is important for users to understand that, just because a service appears to be legitimate, it doesn't mean that it is. By staying informed and remaining cautious, users can protect themselves from these types of attacks."

Readers must note that ChatGPT does not have an official app. The AI-powered chatbot remains free to use, and users can register to access the platform. Its maker, OpenAI, recently launched a paid version that helps users skip the queue to use ChatGPT. Otherwise, Microsoft has also launched a Bing AI chatbot embedded into Bing Search and Edge browser. The Bing AI uses tech that powers ChatGPT, so interested users can test the Microsoft chatbot if they do not get access to the original ChatGPT.

Earlier this week, Microsoft launched an updated Bing app for Android and iOS. The updated app includes Bing AI.

