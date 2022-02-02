FAQs on crypto tax: No set off against losses, 1 per cent TDS, what it means for you

The Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that digital assets (which include cryptocurrencies) will be taxed in India. The move was welcomed by crypto enthusiasts as it gives a legal status to popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and others in the country. The joy was short-lived. FM announced that income from all cryptocurrencies will be taxed at a whopping 30 per cent. This is more than what you pay on income from mutual funds or even stocks.

This wasn't it. The finance minister also confirmed that loss from the transfer of virtual digital assets cannot be set off against any other income. Okay, fine! But, crypto will be taxed if gifted too. And, then there will also be 1 per cent TDS on cryptocurrencies.

I am sure many investors must have been left scratching their heads. Investments in cryptocurrencies have been soaring in India despite consistent warnings from the government. The finance ministry was really close to banning all cryptocurrencies last year. And, let's be honest, it would have if the investments hadn't grown exponentially.

Ever since Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2022 speech, there have been a lot of questions around crypto tax. The crypto industry wants you to believe that this is all good news but, is it? Well, India Today Tech tries to answer some popular questions around crypto tax.

How will taxation on cryptocurrencies work?

FM Sitharaman has cleared that 30 per cent tax will be levied on income from cryptocurrencies. For example, if you make Rs 100 by selling your Bitcoins, you will have to pay Rs 30 to the government as crypto tax.

By imposing 30 per cent tax on cryptocurrencies, the government wants to discourage crypto investments, believes Jitender Solanki, Sebi registered Financial adviser.

Will I have to pay tax on my entire crypto investment?

No. You will only have to pay tax only on your income or profit from cryptocurrencies. For example, if you have purchased cryptocurrencies worth Rs 5,000 and sell then for Rs 5,500, only Rs 500 will be taxed at 30 per cent and not the entire investment.

What does set off against long term loss means?

The current income tax laws allow taxpayers to set off their long term losses against long term capital gains. It exempts taxpayers from paying tax on their long-term gains. However, that won't be possible in case of crypto income.

"It will be treated as a separate class of asset. Such proposed inclusion of tax provision in the income tax is a first step towards taxing the digital assets and it will be interesting to see the definition of virtual assets i.e. whether it will be restricted to only cryptocurrencies or will also include Non-fungible tokens and such other types," Saurrav Sood, Practice Leader, International tax, SW India told India Today Tech.

If I gift someone a Bitcoin, will I be taxed?

No. The Finance Minister mentioned that only the person receiving cryptocurrency will be taxed. So, if you are gifting 1 Bitcoin to your friend, he will have to pay tax on the that transaction. There is still no clarity whether it applies to inherited crypto or not.

Which transactions will be subject to 1 per cent TDS?

Soon after her Budget 2022 presentation, finance minister addressed a press conference where she clarified that all crypto transaction that take place will be subject to a 1 percent tax deductible at source.

"Section 194S has been inserted in the Income tax act to make such transactions come into the system of reporting. A rate of 1% has been proposed as a rate of withholding. Such provisions have been proposed to be applied from 1st July, 2022 and where such provisions shall apply no other provision of withholding tax shall be applicable," Saurrav Sood explained.

Does it mean there is a crypto law now?

No. India still doesn't have a crypto law. What the new taxation does is, it gives legitimacy to crypto transactions and allows the government to oversee all the transactions. In simple words, it makes cryptocurrencies legal in India. However, they still remain unregulated.

Is Bitcoin a currency now?

Again, No. The finance minister has also clarified that only the digital currency issued by the Reserve Bank of India will be recognised as the currency. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have only been classified as digital assets. It means while you can invest in them, they can't be used to purchase things.