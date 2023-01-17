Fastrack Reflex Beat+ launched in India, price set under Rs 1500 

Popular wristwatch band Fastrack has launched a new smartwatch in the market. Expanding its smartwatch portfolio, Fastrack has unveiled the Reflex Beat+, which comes at an affordable price tag. The Reflex Beat+ features a big display, which is different from all the fitness bands the brand had launched previously. The smart watch features a 1.69-inch UltraVu Display, which is supported with a refresh rate of 60hz and 500 nits brightness capacity to give you an immersive experience.

Ravi Kuppuraj, COO Wearables Digital Health Innovator, Titan Company Limited said, "We are thrilled to offer Reflex Beat+ our first offering in the affordable wearable segment in an exclusive partnership with Amazon Fashion. Smart watches are now a functional and fashion necessity for consumers across the country. Thus, we endeavour to reach out to a large fashion and fitness-conscious audience with new launches and present them with a range of options. We are happy to join hands with Amazon Fashion to announce our new launch and look forward to Reflex Beat+ becoming a part of everyone's style."

Fastrack Reflex Beat+ : Price and availability

The Fastrack Reflex Beat+ comes at an affordable price tag of Rs 1495 during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale. The smartwatch is available in five distinct colour options including Beige Latte, Wine Red, Black, Olive Green, and Deep Teal.

Fastrack Reflex Beat+: Specifications



The new smart watch comes with a 1.69-inch UltraVu display. The watch comes with up to 60 multi-sports mode along with a line-up of utility features.The watch also comes with an array of health features's such as a Heart Rate Monitor, Women Health Monitor, Sleep Tracker, and SpO2 Monitor undoubtedly makes Reflex Beat+ a quality wearable device.



The watch is paired with the silicon strap of Reflex Beat+, which gives it a snug fit on the wrist and offers 60 Multi-sports mode and an IP68 rating. The smartwatch is both dust and water-resistant, making it an ideal wearable for all kinds of sports and adventures.

Fastrack Reflex Beat+ is packed with features and fashionable elements and offers over 100+ cloud watchfaces. It also allows users to customize watchfaces to match their personal style and is available in five distinct colour options, including Beige Latte, Wine Red, Black, Olive Green, and Deep Teal.

In addition, the watch also comes with features including camera control and Music Control. It also allows the users to get notification alerts and reject calls while on the go. You also get weather alerts right on your wrist, so you need not be worried about the changing climate details whenever you embark on a journey.