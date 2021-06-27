FAU-G Team DeathMatch mode beta released on Android

The made in India game FAU-G's developer nCORE Games had earlier talked about releasing the beta version of Team DeathMatch mode on June 21st. However, nCORE missed that deadline. FAU-G has finally received its first multiplayer mode in the form of Team DeathMatch beta.

The Team DeathMatch beta file of FAU-G is 300 MB and is now available for download. There are only limited spots available though. It means that you will need to download the early access version soon if you want to try out the game before the release of the official version.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tweeted about the game and its Team DeathMatch mode, mentioning that there are only limited slots available.

Fearless and United Guards is an action game developed by Bangalore based company nCORE Games which was released worldwide on 26 January 2021 for Android and iOS. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of the game and also serves as a mentor to the development process.

Team DeathMatch mode is a multiplayer mode that is different from the main story campaign version that was launched a while back. In Team DeathMatch, players will have to team up with other online players or their friends and battle against enemy players in a 5v5 battle. FAU-G will also get a battle royale mode, however, details about this mode are scant at this point.

Ncore Games Co-Founder and COO, Ganesh Hande, had said in an interview with IGN, "We will most likely be looking at a different map for that. But it is too early to reveal any details around that."

The Team DeathMatch currently only consists of a single map, known as Bazaar, that is set in a fictional city in Rajasthan known as Udaighat. It is inspired by Jaisalmer Fort and markets around Udaipur and Jaipur.

nCORE is also using FAU-G's bazaar map to include posters with messaging relevant to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

FAU-G Team DeathMatch mode will introduce guns and other new weapons for the first time. The developer had launched the game with just a single-player campaign mode with only hand-to-hand and melee weapons combat.

The Team DeathMatch mode finally introduces the multiplayer mode along with weapons such as guns, bombs, and more. The FAU-G Team DeathMatch mode release comes around the same time as Krafton released Battlegrounds Mobile India, the rebranded India specific version of the immensely popular PUB-G Mobile.

FAU-G had crossed 8 million downloads on the Google Play Store with just the single-player version. It will be interesting to see if the Team DeathMatch multiplayer version strikes a chord with the audience in the country.