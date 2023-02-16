Fire Boltt Apollo smartwatch launched with Bluetooth calling under Rs 3,000

Popular wearables brand Fire Boltt has added yet another Bluetooth-calling smartwatch to its kitty. Offering a 1.43-inch round Always-on AMOLED Display with voice assistant and more than 100 sports modes, Fire Boltt has announced its latest smartwatch Apollo. The company is expanding its line-up for Bluetooth-enabled calling smartwatches and is offering it to users who want the old classic round-shaped dial with smart features.

Talking about the smartwatch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt said. "Fire-Boltt Apollo smartwatch is an amalgamation of good looks and advanced features at a lucrative price-point which we believe will definitely appeal to youngsters. We at Fire-Boltt are striving to provide innovative and premium quality products at the most affordable prices to our customers and the Apollo launch is yet another step in this direction."

Fire Boltt Apollo: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Apollo has been launched at Rs 2,999 in India. The smartwatch is available for sale in three color variants - Black, Grey, and Pink. It is available for purchase exclusively on the e-commerce website, Flipkart.

Fire Boltt Apollo: Specification

Fire Boltt Apollo features a 1.43-inch round AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution and 600 nits brightness. The smartwatch comes with 60 Hz to enable users a smooth scrolling and navigation experience. The company claims to offer up to 5 days of battery life with 120 min charge time. At standby, the smartwatch can offer 480 hours of runtime.

The watch is preloaded with more than 100 sports modes to track and cover fitness goals and it also offers a health suite with SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. The Fire Boltt Apollo also allows users to add sedentary reminders i.e. reminders to stand up and engage in healthier lifestyle activities.

The Fire Boltt Apollo is also water resistant for outdoors and gym with an IP67 rating. The smartwatch also supports voice assistance and an AI Voice Assistant that enables the users to play music or access other features like an alarm clock, weather updates, reminders, etc. It further sports a wide range of cloud faces and has three different UI styles which users can choose as per preference.

The Fire Boltt watch comes with smart controls which enable users to control music and camera with a single click on their watch. Along with the feature of smart notification, the device can receive and sync all mobile phone notifications on the smartwatch.