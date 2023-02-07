Fire Boltt launches 2 new smartwatches in India with price under Rs 4000

The homegrown smartwatch brand Fire Boltt is extending its portfolio. In the recent launch, Fire Boltt introduced two new smartwatches -- Stardust and Dagger. Both smartwatches are enabled with Bluetooth calling features and offer specifications including camera control, music control, weather update, breath training mode features and more. Both watches are IP 68 certified for water resistance.

Commenting upon the launch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founder of Fire Boltt said, "It is the month of February, the month of love when most of us are thinking about what to gift our loved ones. What could be better than these smartwatches that ooze style as well as lend a strong aura to your personality with those metallic looks? They have all the features of an advanced smartwatch making it an ideal gift for those whose health matters the most to us."

Fire Boltt Stardust and Dagger price and availability

Fire Boltt Stardust and Dagger are priced at Rs 2499 and Rs 3499 respectively. The Fire Boltt Dagger is available in 2 colour variants - Black, Grey and Green. The Fire Boltt Stardust is available in 3 colour shades - Rose Gold, Grey and Black colour variants.

Buyers can purchase the Fire Boltt Stardust from Flipkart, while Dagger can be purchased from Amazon and the official site Fireboltt.com. The Dagger is available in Black, Grey and Green colour, Stardust is available in Rose Gold, Grey and Black colour variants.

Fire Boltt Stardust specification

Fire Boltt Stardust features a large 1.95-inch rectangular display with 320x385 pixels resolution to offer a 'true' HD display. The watch has a full metallic body and a metal case and features an inbuilt microphone and speaker to support Bluetooth calling.

Fire Boltt promises up to 5 days of battery life with a full charge of 120 min.

Fire Boltt Stardust offers around 108 sports modes for fitness tracking and health suit to keep track of body vitals including SpO2, heart rate, sleep and more. The watch has a rotating crown that allows movement across an alarm timer, and stopwatch. It also includes around 500+ cloud watch faces.

Fire Boltt Dagger specification

Fire Boltt Stardust features a round 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED display with 466x466 pixel resolution. With Bluetooth calling support, the watch offers a quick dial pad, sync contacts and access to call history to dial and manage calls directly from the smartwatch. The company offers a shockproof full metal body with durable glass with Dagger making it tough for adventure enthusiasts. The Fire Boltt Dagger houses a 400 mAh battery which claims to give up to 15 days of runtime and 30 days of standby.

The Fire Boltt Dagger also includes sports modes and a health suite consisting of a heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep monitor, and breath training. The watch has a dual chamfered crown for easier navigation across multiple options, including voice assistant.