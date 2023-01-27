Fire Boltt launches 3 new smartwatches in India, all priced under Rs 3000

Fire-Boltt, which is one of India's popular smartphone brands, has announced the release of three new smartwatches exclusively for the offline market including the Saturn, Talk 3, and Ninja-Fit. The latest range of smartwatches are a perfect combination of style and functionality, appealing to consumers of all ages and budgets. The smartwatches are also reasonably priced. The smartwatches are priced at Rs 3999, Rs 2199, and Rs 1299 respectively, and will be available for purchase in more than 750+ cities through modern trade outlets, all national including Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales, and all large regional retailers including Poorvika, Sangeetha, etc.



The Fire-Boltt Saturn comes with the Bluteooth calling feature. It boasts a 1.78 inches AMOLED display with a square dial and a 368x448 pixels resolution. The large screen gives the timepiece a powerful look while the built-in mic and speaker ramp up the calling experience. The Quick Access Dial Pad, Call History, and Sync Contacts make it easy to use. Additionally, the watch has over 110 sports modes and an upgraded Health Suite, as well as games and a calculator. It's also IP 67 water-resistant, which makes it suitable for splashes of water and sweat. The watch comes in 5 stunning colors - Black, Blue, Pink, Grey, Silver, and Gold Black - and is now available across all offline stores.

The Fire-Boltt Talk 3 is a budget-friendly smartwatch that also features BT Calling, allowing users to make and receive calls on the go. It has a 1.28" HD Full Touch Display and a 240*240 pixel resolution for sharp images. The smartwatch is lightweight, has a metal texture, and is set in a round dial for an elegant look. It also has multiple watch faces that can be changed to match the wearer's preference. Boasting of a whopping 123 Sports Mode, it's perfect for sports lovers and fitness enthusiasts. The watch is IP 67 Water Resistant, which makes it suitable for sweat and dirt as you work hard on your fitness. The watch is available in beautiful colors like Black, Blue, Green, Silver, and Pink, and is now available across all offline stores.

The Fire-Boltt Ninja-Fit is designed for fitness enthusiasts, with 123 sports modes that enable users to track their performance on the go. The smartwatch comes with a massive square dial of 1.69" and a Full Touch HD Display. It is also IP68 water-resistant, which means you don't have to worry about water anymore. It also has Multiple Watch Faces which you can choose as per your everyday mood and outfit. Available in spectacular colors like Black, Blue, Silver, Pink, Blue, Red, and Green, the smartwatch will be available for purchase from January 29th onwards.

All three smartwatches come with exciting features such as smart notifications, weather updates, camera control, and music control. They also come with an upgraded Health Suite consisting of a SpO2 Monitor, Heart Rate Tracker, and Sleep Monitor.

In a statement, Fire-Boltt Co-Founders Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore said, "We are exclusively launching these three smartwatches in the offline market to meet the needs of our offline/regional customers in a better way and maintain price parity. With features like BT Calling, an upgraded health suite, and a vast number of sports modes that can be tracked in each, the trio will definitely appeal to our consumers. The affordable prices of the watches will be another plus point for the buyers."