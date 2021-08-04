Fire Boltt launches its cheapest smartwatch Ninja with big display and loads of features

Homegrown wearables brand Fire Boltt has launched its cheapest ever smartwatch in India. After launching a series of smartwatch, Fire Boltt has now unveiled the Fire Boltt Ninja which is priced below Rs 2000. The Fire Boltt Ninja comes with a huge display, a full metal body, SpO2 tracker, touch-to-wake feature and various other health trackers. The company had previously launched the Fire Boltt Beast, Talk, Agni and other smartwatches in the Indian market.

Talking about the new smartwatch, Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, "Donning this smartwatch would be no short of wearing fashion on your sleeves, thanks to its lightweight and stunning look. Loaded with multiple health-related and Touch-to-Wake features, we have made it available in the most affordable price range so that everyone can keep a tab on their key health parameters while enjoying the perks of wearing a smartwatch on the wrist."

Fire Boltt Ninja: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Ninja has been launched in India for Rs 1799. The smartwatch is exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart for purchase. It is available in three colours including black, silver and peach. At Rs 1799, the Fire Boltt Ninja is the cheapest smartwatch you can buy. At this price point, you can get smart bands but not a smartwatch. So Fire Boltt has launched an easy for people with a budget under Rs 2000 to own a smartwatch.

Fire Boltt Ninja: Specifications

Fire Boltt Ninja comes with a 1.3-inch HD Display and comes with seven modes including Sports Modes to choose from for different purposes including Running, Walking, Cycling, Basketball, Badminton and Football. The smartwatch is equipped with key health-related monitors such as SPO2 sensors for tracking blood oxygen levels, 24x7 Optical Heart Rate Sensor and Blood Pressure Tracker.

The watch also comes with sensors including the Accelerometer Sensor, Barometer Sensor, Gyro Sensor and Light Sensor. As far as the battery is concerned, the smartwatch functions on a lithium-ion battery that lasts for at least five days when charged fully for nearly 120 minutes.