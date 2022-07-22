Fire Boltt launches yet another smartwatch with Bluetooth calling, AMOLED display Rs 4,000

Popular wearables brand Fire Boltt has added yet another Bluetooth calling smartwatch to its kitty. Smartwatches with Bluetooth calling are becoming fairly common in the market and they will soon replace the need to use smartphones for calling. Fire Boltt sells a couple of smartwatches with Bluetooth calling, it recently launched the Fire Boltt Visionary smartwatch. The icing of the cake here is that the smartwatch features a gigantic AMOLED display.

Talking about the smartwatch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt said. "Our earlier smartwatches have focused on BT calling feature because that is what the future is. With Visionary, we have enhanced the viewer experience of the smartwatch by not just adding valuable features but also focusing on the visual experience through its best-ever high-resolution screen."

Fire Boltt Visionary: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Visionary has been launched at Rs 3799 in India. The watch has been offered in Blue, Black, Gold, Pink, Green, Silver, Grey, Silver, and Champagne Gold colour options. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in e-commerce websites as well as the official website of Fire Boltt.

Fire Boltt Visionary: Specifications

Fire Boltt Visionary features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display.The watch is preloaded with 100 sports modes, Visionary is a complete health suite that allows you to truly stretch your limits. All one has to do is pick their favorite sport, set goals, and let Visionary do all the heavy work by tracking your every move and overall performance. For those who understand that health is the true asset, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps, and fitness tracking is also available.



The Bluetooth Calling feature of the timepiece is supported by a Quick Access Dial Pad along with Call history, Sync, and save contacts, making it perfect as a calling smartwatch. The ability to connect easily with TWS ensures clarity while making and receiving calls. AI Voice assistant enables you to get more things done at the command of your voice, be it controlling music or making calls. Smart notifications on the timepiece allow you to be truly hands-free while enjoying the chore at hand.

