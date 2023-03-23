Fire Boltt Legacy with stock market tracker, Bluetooth calling launched in India, price set below Rs 3,999 

Popular wearable brand Fire-Boltt, has added a new watch to its LUXE collection - the Legacy smartwatch. The watch features a sleek stainless-steel design with textured straps, 2 and a rotating crown, making it look like a traditional wrist watch.The device comes with a 1.43-inch always-on AMOLED Display and comes with some industry-first features like wireless charging and a stock market tracker.

Talking about the launch, Aayushi Kishore and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt, said, "Fire-Boltt firmly believes in providing an elevated user experience through products that are built with compassion, innovation, and uniqueness. The legacy smartwatch is a testament to this belief, as we aim to satisfy our existing users and attract potential smartwatch enthusiasts to join our tribe. We are optimistic that this latest smartwatch from our Luxe edition will leave a lasting impression in the market."

Fire Boltt Legacy: Price and availability

The Fire Boltt Legacy smartwatch offers two strap options, leather or stainless steel, in black, brown, silver, and black colors. It also comes with a free silicon strap with every purchase. The device will be available for purchase from March 25 on Flipkart, Fireboltt.com, and offline stores starting at Rs 3999.

Fire Boltt Legacy: Specifications

The device comes with exciting features like Bluetooth calling, Voice Assistance, IP68 certification for water resistance, and 100+ sports modes. The device supports wireless charging, and with its 330 mAh battery, it can continuously run for up to 7 days on a single charge. Its AMOLED display offers an exceptional viewing experience, while its 60 Hz refresh rate ensures no lags. Users can receive real-time stock market updates on their wrist by adding their favorite stocks to the app.

The Legacy smartwatch includes Fire-Boltt's signature health suite, allowing real-time heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, and activity tracking. The device also comes with multiple watch faces and features such as a world clock, stopwatch, alarm, weather updates, remote music control, remote camera control, find my phone, smart notifications, and sedentary reminders.

With its advanced features, futuristic design, and unique anti-corrosion property, the Legacy smartwatch is sure to impress smartwatch enthusiasts and leave a lasting impression on the market.