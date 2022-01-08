Fire Boltt Ninja 2 launched in India, priced under Rs 2000

It's raining smartwatches in India. The homegrown wearables brand has launched plenty of budget smartwatches in the recent past. Fire Boltt has unveiled its cheapest ever smartwatch in India, called the Ninja 2. The device comes with various health and sports modes. The budget smartwatch market is brimming with choices. Just a couple of days ago, Noise launched Caliber, its cheapest smartwatch at Rs 1999. The Fire Boltt with its affordable price tag would compete with the likes of the Noise Caliber in the Indian market.

Fire Boltt Ninja 2 is the successor to the Ninja, which was unveiled a couple of weeks ago.Talking about the Ninja 2, Fire-Boltt co-founders Aayushi and Arnav Kishore said, "While we have added a host of new lifestyle features, we have focused on making Ninja 2 one of our flagship affordable offerings a health suit in itself. It tracks your heart rate, monitors sleep and also takes stock of the blood oxygen level. Further laced with features like meditative breathing and female health care, this smartwatch is designed to cater to those who might not want to burn a hole in their pocket, yet desire a companion to keep them aware about their health and aide their lifestyle."

Fire Boltt Ninja 2: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Ninja 2 is offered at an introductory price of Rs 1899 in India. The smartwatch can be purchased from the official website of Fire Boltt as well as from Amazon. Fire-Boltt Ninja 2 comes in three elegant-yet-vibrant colour options, including blue, pink and black.

Fire Boltt Ninja 2: Specifications

Fire Boltt Ninja 2 features a 1.3-inch full touch display with a resolution of 240x240 pixels. Ninja 2 comes with 30 unique and different sports modes such as cycling, badminton, running, cricket, kabaddi, and aerobics, among others. This is in addition to the multiple watch faces that can be customized to go with the attire or one's personality.

The watch is IP68 rated for protection against water and dust. The watch is equipped with features including an alarm, stopwatch, multiple watch faces, smart notifications, and weather updates. The Ninja 2 can go on for seven days on a single charge. If kept on standby mode, the watch can last a little over 25 days on a single charge.

