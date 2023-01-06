Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus is company’s latest smartwatch to offer Bluetooth calling at just Rs 1,799

If you want an affordable smartwatch with Bluetooth calling feature, Fire Boltt has plenty of options for you. The best bid about the Fire Boltt smartwatches is that they do not cost a bomb but include all the necessary features. Expanding its portfolio, Fire Boltt has now launched the Ninja Calling Pro Plus, like other Ninja smartwatches in the series, the watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature. The watch also features a huge 1.83-inch display along with 120 sports modes.

Talking about the launch, Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, Co-Founders of Fire-Boltt said, "We are pleased to present this latest marvel of technology for our consumers. As part of the Ninja series, Ninja Calling Pro Plus too delivers on being pocket-friendly, and features that are unimaginable at this price. It has an upgraded health suite too along with other latest features. With products like these, we are hoping to reach out to newer and younger consumers who might not have a high budget but certainly want to own a smartwatch that is high on style as well as utility."

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus: Price and availability

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus has been launched at a price of Rs 1799. The watch is available in colours including Black, Blue, Green, Gold Black, Pink, Silver and Dark Grey. The Ninja Pro Plus is available for purchase on Amazon.

Fire Boltt Ninja Pro Plus: Specifications

The Ninja Pro Plus features a huge 1.83-inch display with a resolution of 240*260 pixels. For protection, the smartwatch is IP67-certified water resistant, which protects it against water and dust. The watch is also equipped with a Voice-Enabled assistant that allows users to search for features, make lists, set reminders, and do much more on the go.

The watch also includes features like Spo2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Monitoring to track your health assets at all times. The timepiece also includes camera control, music control, and weather updates. It also reminds users to drink water on time and urges users to walk if they have been sitting at a place for too long.

To top it all, the Ninja Pro Plus features Bluetooth Calling, which enables you to make the right connections at the right time, supported by features like Quick Access Dial Pad, call history, and sync contacts.

