Fired by Elon Musk, Twitter engineer says tech job market is hot garbage after facing several rejections

The tech job market has been in a state of flux for the past couple of months and companies have been firing employees left, right and center. Twitter was one of the first companies to announce mass layoffs in October 2022 and since then, thousands of employees have either been fired by the company or have resigned.

Ex-Twitter engineer's take on tech job market

A Twitter engineer, who was fired by Elon Musk, said that the tech job market is 'hot garbage' right now and that he has faced a wave of rejections after he lost his job.

"The market is hot garbage right now," the former Twitter employee, De Caires, told CNN. "I was sitting down earlier this week after a wave of rejections and I was kind of like, maybe I should go be a firefighter or something… because the tech jobs are just not happening," the ex-Twitter employee added.

Twitter engineer single-handedly managing API

After Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, he fired top level executives of the company along with many other employees. A lot of people had resigned from the company as well. Before Musk's takeover, Twitter had over 7,000 employees. However, the company now employs roughly 2,000 people.

Twitter's cost-cutting effect could be felt recently when the platform was down for a lot of users last night. While some users found links that weren't working, others were unable to see tweets of other users

Twitter users also reported seeing a cryptic message that read, "Your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint, please see https://developer.twitter.com/en/docs/twitter-api for more information."

Twitter's official support account responded to the outage and a tweet by the handle read, "Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed."

A report by Platformer had revealed the reason behind the outage, which had affected the users in the US the most. And the reason was an engineer's mistake, who is single-handedly responsible for managing the tech giant's API. The report further confirmed that the internal change that Twitter Support referred to in its tweet was related to Twitter's project of shutting down its free API access.

Twitter revokes free API access

Last month, Twitter had announced that it will not be supporting free access to its API and the same will be available as a paid service instead. The tweet by the company's official developer account read, "Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead."

However, reflecting how deep Elon Musk's cost-cuts to the company are, only one engineer has been put on the project, the report by Platformer revealed. And on Monday, the engineer made a 'bad configuration change' that led to the Twitter API being 'broken', a Twitter employee told the publication. Hence, users got the cryptic message on their feeds.

The API change didn't only cause an outage on the platform, but also had other consequences for the company and brought down Twitter's internal tools as well. The other engineers of the company strived hard to fix the issue as Elon Musk was left 'furious', the report reveals further.