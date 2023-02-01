Fired from Twitter, former employees are creating a Twitter competitor

When Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022, nobody was prepared for what was coming. One of the first things that he did after assuming his new role was fire some of the top executives of the company, including the former CEO Parag Aggarwal. He then went on to fire the majority of the workforce across departments and many employees had resigned on their own. As of now, Twitter is no longer the place it once was and has over 2,300 employees who are working on the micro-blogging site. Before Musk's takeover, Twitter was a huge family of over 7,000 people.

And now, the micro-blogging platform will soon find itself coming face to face with a new competitor in the market- one created by its former employees. Yep, you read that right. In December last year, reports surfaced that former Twitter employees Alphonzo Phonz Terrell and DeVaris Brown are working on their own venture called SPILL. And now, they have unveiled the first look of the same.

Former Twitter employees introduce SPILL

The developers of SPILL have unveiled a short sneak-peek video of the platform. The 17-second teaser video features a vibrant background with an intriguing background score. A phone is showcased in the middle that runs the upcoming site which appears to be a platform for people to voice their opinion, share images, etc.

"Here's your first sneak peek at SPILL - early access begins in a few weeks. Hit the (thread) for some major updates including funding, hiring, and grab your handle if you haven't yet," the tweet introducing the app reads.

Details about SPILL's funding

In the same Twitter thread, the funding details of the upcoming app are mentioned. SPILL has raised over USD 2.75 million in pre-seed funding.

"We've raised $2.75M in pre-seed funding co-led by @MaCVentureCap and @KaporCenter @TheRealFreada @mkapor, with additional funding by #SunsetVentures. We are proud to be backed by mission-driven funds that are 100% aligned with our vision," the company says.

SPILL is hiring

Not only this, company is hiring for a few roles. "Second, this means WE ARE HIRING: We currently have 4 open FTE roles - 2 Backend SWEs, 1 ML Eng, and a Head of Community & Partnerships role - apply and follow us on LinkedIn for more roles as they become available," another tweet reads.

At last, the team behind SPILL appreciated the users' patience and feedback and ensured that something special is in store.

"Finally, we just want to say that we continue to appreciate the patience and feedback as we prepare for early access. We know y'all want this yesterday so we're moving as fast AND as thoughtfully as we can to ensure we give you something special," they say.