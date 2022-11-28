Fired without any reason: Former Twitter engineer on H1B visa looking for job, says many on parental leave terminated

Last month changed everything at Twitter. Ever since Elon Musk took over as the Twitter boss, he has fired thousands of employees globally, dismissed various departments, and asked the remaining employees to be ready for "hardcore" work culture. After multiple rounds of layoffs, Musk recently told employees that there would be no more layoffs and that the company would start hiring for important positions. But that didn't turn out well. Musk fired some more employees on Thursday without any prior notice.

Among the freshly fired employees is Yiwei Zhuang, who was a software engineer at Twitter and was a part of the firm for over three years. Zhuang took to LinkedIn to share his story and how Musk's Twitter fired him with immediate effect. "My employment is terminated immediately with no reason today by Elon's Twitter 2.0 team before Thanksgiving. Many employees are fired today as well, including those who are on parental leave," Zhuang wrote. To recall, during the company-wide mass layoff, Twitter fired an 8-month pregnant woman, Rachel Bonn, who worked as a Content Marketing Manager at the firm.

Zhuang, who just got fired by Musk's Twitter 2.0 is looking for a job on LinkedIn. "I have 4-year working experience in backend and distributed services in live streaming services using Golang/AWS and Ads recommendation system/Machine learning infra using Java," he wrote.

Zhuang said that he is on H1B visa, in other words, he has limited time to look for a job. "I am on an H1B visa and have only 60 days to start a new job. I am looking for a Software/Machine Learning Engineer role immediately," Zhuang's post read.

Amid the sudden layoffs, Twitter has started a fresh round of recruitment. As per the company's careers page, Twitter is looking for positions including senior engineering manager and administrative business partner in the United States. As per the official website, there are no vacancies available in India at the moment, but Musk, during a recent meeting with Twitter employees, showed interest in hiring engineers from India, Japan, and Brazil. Some media reports suggest that Twitter's HR team is actively hiring for engineering and sales roles globally. In fact, responding to one of the Twitter users recently, Musk said that "world-class software aces are joining Twitter".